Navi Mumbai: NMMC Prepares For Monsoon Delay, Plans Water Cuts In Several Wards

Residents living under the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) may face water shortage if there is a delay in the arrival of monsoon. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, monsoon is likely to hit most parts of Maharashtra between June 18 and June 22.

Located in Khalapur in Raigad district, the Morbe dam which supplies water to Navi Mumbai, has only 25.64 percent of water of its total capacity and it can meet the requirement for the next 43 days only. So far, the catchment area of the dam has received hardly 13 mm rainfall this year.

Geographical conditions favorable for monsoons

On June 14, the IMD had stated that Southwest Monsoon winds conditions are becoming favorable for further advance over some more parts of south Peninsular and East India and adjoining areas during June 18-21. It means that the conditions will be favourable for the arrival of the monsoon in Maharashtra by June 18 to 21. The onset of the monsoon was delayed due to cyclone Biparjoy and the EL Nino effect on the Arabian Sea.

However, the fast depleting level of the dam has forced NMMC to plan further water cuts to meet the requirements in days to come.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast a "below-normal" southwest monsoon on account of El Nino. As per the forecast, monsoon is likely to be delayed and rainfall less. In addition, following a direction from the state government to manage water judiciously and prepare a crisis plan to meet the demand till the monsoon arrives in the catchment areas of the dam, the NMMC imposed evening water cuts once a week in all wards except Digha where water is supplied from MIDC.

“We will wait till June 20 and if there is no rainfall, water cut will be imposed for one more day,” said an official from NMMC’s Engineering Department.

Normally, the Morbe dam areas start receiving rainfall from the first week of June.

NMCC issues detailed schedule of power cuts in several wards.

At present, there is water cut in the evening and the schedule is Sunday -Turbhe, Monday - Belapur, Tuesday - Kopar Khairane, Wednesday -Ghansoli, Thursday - Vashi, Friday - Airoli and Saturday - Nerul. Dighe gets its supply from MIDC and will be impacted as per the schedule by the latter.

In order to tide over future problems of water in the city, NMMC has formed a special committee to look into sources of water.

In numbers: Morbe Dam

June 17, 2023

Total rainfall in catchment area: 12.4 mm

Water level in dam: 69.19 meter

Total capacity of the dam: 88 meter

Usable water content in dam: 48.962 million cubic meters (MCM)

Total storage capacity of dam: 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM)