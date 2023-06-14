Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 24.11mm Rainfall | File

Over the past 24 hours, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area experienced a significant amount of rainfall, with an average of 24.11 mm recorded from Tuesday 8.30 am to Wednesday 8.30 am. Among the wards, the highest rainfall was observed in Digha, with 34 mm, closely followed by Airoli at 33.6 mm. Other wards in the region also received varying amounts of rainfall, with Belapur at 16.6 mm, Nerul at 23.4 mm, Vashi at 14.4 mm, and Koparkhairane at 22.7 mm.

Incidents and Dam Levels

Alongside the rainfall, the NMMC jurisdiction faced several incidents within the past 24 hours. Eight incidents of tree falls were reported, highlighting the need for caution and preventive measures during heavy downpours. Additionally, two fire calls, one gas leakage, and one short circuit were also recorded, emphasizing the importance of being vigilant and ensuring safety protocols during adverse weather conditions.

The Morbe Dam, a significant water source for Navi Mumbai, currently stands at a level of 69.39 meters. The catchment area surrounding the dam experienced rainfall measuring 6.40 mm. This information serves as a crucial indicator of the water availability and potential impact on the local water supply.

Ward-wise rainfall

Digha-34 mm

Belapur-16.6 mm

Nerul- 23.4 mm

Airoli-33.6 mm

Vashi-14.4 mm

Koparkhairane – 22.7 mm

Trees fall: 8

Morbe Dam level: 69.39 meters

Rainfall in Morbe dam catchment area: 6.40 mm