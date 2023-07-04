 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 13.57 mm of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 13.57 mm of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 13.57 mm of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours

The maximum rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward with 26.8 mm, followed by Vashi with 19.2 mm.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 13.57 mm of rainfall from Monday at 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward with 26.8 mm, followed by Vashi with 19.2 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 4 trees fall and 3 fire calls in the last 24 hours.

Ward-wise rainfall

Belapur – 10 mm

Nerul -     7.4 mm

Vashi -     19.2 mm

Koparkhairne- 26.8 mm

Airoli – 6.60 mm

Digha- 11.4 mm

Average – 13.57 mm

Total rainfall in this Monsoon – 668.54 mm

Incidence

Tree fall- 04

Tree branches fall: 2

Fire call: 3

Short Circuit: 2

Morbe dam

Rainfall – 43.6 mm

Total Rainfall – 678.6 mm

Dam Level – 71.08 meter

