Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 13.57 mm of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 13.57 mm of rainfall from Monday at 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward with 26.8 mm, followed by Vashi with 19.2 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 4 trees fall and 3 fire calls in the last 24 hours.
Ward-wise rainfall
Belapur – 10 mm
Nerul - 7.4 mm
Vashi - 19.2 mm
Koparkhairne- 26.8 mm
Airoli – 6.60 mm
Digha- 11.4 mm
---------------------------------
Average – 13.57 mm
Total rainfall in this Monsoon – 668.54 mm
Incidence
Tree fall- 04
Tree branches fall: 2
Fire call: 3
Short Circuit: 2
Morbe dam
Rainfall – 43.6 mm
Total Rainfall – 678.6 mm
Dam Level – 71.08 meter
