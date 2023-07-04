Navi Mumbai: PMC Collects ₹135 Crore As Property Tax In Just First Quarter Of 2023-24

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

In just the first quarter of the current fiscal year, 2023-24, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already collected over ₹135 crores in property tax. The civic body had faced resistance from a section of residents in the collection of property tax. However, the recent court orders paved way for a smoother tax collection.

46,154 owners paid more than ₹135 crores

"Around 46,154 property owners paid more than ₹135 crore property taxes in just three months. This is the first time that such a large amount of tax has been collected in such a short time in the financial year", said an official from PMC’s Property Tax department. Last year, it collected a total of Rs 164 crores of property tax.

41,824 citizens paid digitally

Out of the total collection so far, about 41,824 citizens paid ₹110 crore of the total property tax through digital mode.

8 teams formed to increase tax collection

In order to increase tax collection, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh formed 8 teams in all four wards. In the 8 teams, 2 teams each were formed for Kharghar, Kamothe, Navade, and Kalamboli, and one team each for Panvel and New Panvel. Each of these teams has six members namely one municipal employee, two retired officers, one security guard, and one cameraman.

Read Also It was a criminal waste of police resources, says Navi Mum CP in teen missing case

Penalty of 2% for non-payment

In order to create public awareness among the citizens regarding the payment of property tax, the corporation used public announcement through a loudspeaker moving in an auto-rickshaw across the civic area. In addition, there is a penalty of 2 percent for non-payment of property tax. This worked out and citizens are paying their taxes.

Mobile App and Website created

Along with this, the municipal corporation developed a mobile app called 'PMC TAX APP' to pay property tax online and also a website, www.panvelmc.org to pay taxes.

The civic body has appealed to the citizens to not believe any rumours as there is no stay from the Bombay High Court on the collection of property taxes.

Property tax is the major source for all proposed municipal works. Also the court has not suspended the collection of the same. Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh appealed to citizens to pay their property tax and become partners in the development of the municipal corporation.