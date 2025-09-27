Navi Mumbai News: KTC-WA Launches Drive To Promote Wet And Dry Waste Segregation In Kharghar-Taloja

Navi Mumbai News: KTC-WA Launches Drive To Promote Wet And Dry Waste Segregation In Kharghar- | Representational Image

The Kharghar–Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTC-WA) has launched an awareness and action drive to promote wet and dry waste segregation across all households in the region. The initiative aims to encourage residents to adopt the practice as a daily habit, highlighting its environmental and financial benefits.

Financial Benefits of Segregation

According to the association, segregated dry waste can be sold to approved recyclers, generating a steady monthly income for housing societies. "In addition, societies that comply with waste segregation norms are eligible for up to a 4% rebate on annual property tax from the Panvel Municipal Corporation," said a representative.

Environmental Impact and Volunteer Appeal

Speaking about the campaign, representatives of KTC-WA emphasized that effective segregation would reduce pressure on landfills and contribute to a healthier environment for future generations. The association has also appealed to residents to step forward as volunteers and eco-champions, turning “waste into wealth” for their communities.

Part of a Larger Initiative

The drive is part of KTC-WA’s larger effort to make Kharghar and Taloja models of cleanliness, responsibility, and sustainable prosperity.