Navi Mumbai News: Khopoli Police Solve ₹12.7 Lakh House Theft, Recover Entire Stolen Property

Khopoli Police have cracked a house burglary in which gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 12.73 lakh were stolen, recovering the entire stolen property and arresting three accused.

The theft was reported on August 5, 2025, when complainant Jagdish Indermal Parmar (28), a hardware shop owner from Shilphata, Khopoli, lodged a complaint that unknown burglars had broken into his residence between 1:30 am and 8:00 am and decamped with jewellery kept in a cupboard.

The investigation team, led by PI Sachin Hire and PSI Abhijit Vharamble, scanned footage from 150 CCTV cameras across Khopoli, Khalapur, Lonavala, Khandala, Kondhwa, Kusgaon Toll Plaza and Khalapur Toll Plaza. The footage revealed a Swift Dzire (MH-12 YH-1279) was used in the crime. The car was traced to Matoshree Self Drive, owned by Kiran Gome, who revealed that the car had been handed over to Yogesh alias Pappu Goykar (29) of Kondhwa, Pune.

Technical analysis and confidential inputs led to the arrest of prime suspect Vishal Dattatray Tandle (29) from Manchar, his associate Yogesh alias Pappu Goykar from Kondhwa, and receiver of stolen goods Ganesh Chandrakant Malve (35) from Yavat. Two others, Shahu Kokre and Mahesh Mangalwedhekar, are absconding.

Police recovered 100 percent of the stolen property, including gold ornaments worth Rs 9.54 lakh, a necklace worth Rs 1.5 lakh, a chain worth Rs 75,000, rings, earrings, and silver ornaments weighing over a kilogram. The total recovery was valued at Rs 13.72 lakh.

Confirming the breakthrough, Raigad SP Anchal Dalal said, “The swift arrests and full recovery of property was possible due to team effort. We are committed to solving high-value crimes and bringing confidence to the people of Raigad.”

The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Dalal, Additional SP Abhijit Shivthare and DySP Vishal Nehul.