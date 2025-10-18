Navi Mumbai News: H T Parekh Foundation And St. Judes Inaugurate New Childhood Cancer Care Facility

H T Parekh Foundation And St. Judes Inaugurate New Childhood Cancer Care Facility |

Mumbai: In a major step to support families facing childhood cancer, the H T Parekh Foundation, in partnership with St. Jude India ChildCare Centres (St. Judes), inaugurated five residential centres at a new facility in Navi Mumbai on Friday, including two centres dedicated exclusively to bone marrow transplant patients.

A Lifeline for Families Battling Childhood Cancer

Located within the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) at Tata Memorial Centre, the new complex will provide free accommodation to 130 families annually. Part of a larger 12-storey, 234-unit project, the facility is projected to serve over 700 families per year and benefit an estimated 35,000 individuals over the next 20 years.

Comprehensive Care Beyond Shelter

Beyond safe and hygienic lodging, families will receive nutritious meals, counselling, educational support, and transportation, creating a true “home away from home” for children undergoing intensive cancer treatment. St. Judes has long provided holistic support to children from small towns and villages where cancer treatment is unavailable, helping improve survival rates while ensuring the well-being of young patients and their families.

Enhancing Infrastructure and Sustainability

In addition to the residential units, the H T Parekh Foundation has funded several infrastructure upgrades at the ACTREC site. These include three new elevators for better accessibility, a sustainable waste management system with composting units, and an enhanced green cover around the building. These efforts reinforce a long-term commitment to patient care and environmental sustainability.

Leaders Emphasise Need for Collaborative Care Models

“With pediatric cancer on the rise and limited tertiary care facilities, India needs more models like St. Judes. Our decade-long association now supports their largest facility in Kharghar, providing care, nutrition, and a safe space for children and families during treatment in Mumbai,” said Ziaa Lalkaka, Executive Director and CEO, H T Parekh Foundation.

Anil Nair, CEO, St. Judes India, added, “This new facility extends a lifeline to hundreds more families every year, offering dignity, comfort, and hope to children travelling far for treatment.”

The inauguration was attended by Deepak S. Parekh, Chairman, H T Parekh Foundation; Manisha Parthasarathy, Chairperson, St. Judes India; Anil Nair, CEO, St. Judes India; and other members of both organizations.