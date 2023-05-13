Navi Mumbai News: Former corporator raises concern about poor maintenance of the park in Seawoods

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Navi Mumbai, a former corporator from Seawoods Bharat Jadhav raised the issue of the pathetic condition of children playing equipment at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park at Sector 42 of Sea-Wood West.

Jadhav said that toys in parks and exercise equipment in open gyms are a major issue across the city. “Buying substandard materials is a waste of public money. However, it is a humble request that a high-level inquiry should be made regarding the matter and immediate action should be taken and the park should be repaired immediately during the vacation period so that children can use and enjoy it,” said Jadhav.

Earlier, AAP raised a similar concern and submitted a letter to civic administration to remove all the broken toys and install new one. They said that residents are not able to avail these facilities.

“Since the children are currently on vacation, these devices can be put to good use. Even the water pipeline is also leaking, and it has accumulated in the park,” said a party worker.