Navi Mumbai News: Decomposed Body Found In Taloja Creek; Police Probe Link To Missing Rabale Constable

Somnath Kashinath Phapale |

The recovery of a highly decomposed body from Taloja creek on Tuesday has left police still uncertain if it belongs to missing Rabale constable Somnath Kashinath Phapale (31).

Family Unable to Identify

Phapale’s family was called for identification, but the condition of the body made recognition impossible. As a result, DNA samples have been collected and sent for forensic examination to confirm identity.

Uniform Raises Suspicion

The body, discovered behind Purusharth petrol pump in Taloja, was found wearing police uniform trousers and a regulation belt, which initially led investigators to suspect it was Phapale. The constable had gone missing on September 5 after completing night duty in Vashi.

SIT Tracking Constable’s Movements

An SIT formed last week to trace him had been scanning various creeks in Navi Mumbai. During the probe, police found that Phapale had abandoned his motorcycle at Turbhe before taking an autorickshaw towards Taloja. His trail ended near his Kalamboli residence, located just 500 metres from where the body was discovered.

Police Await Forensic Confirmation

"The family is in denial. The body is totally decomposed and can't be identified. The only common sign is the police uniform pant and the belt. There was only one comb in the pocket and no other identity cards," senior police inspector Rajendra Kote from Kalamboli police station said. The body was found under the jurisdiction of Kalamboli police while the missing person's complaint was registered with Vashi police. He was posted with Koparkhairane police station.