Navi Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 1.3 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.31 Lakh In CBD Belapur

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell seized 1.312 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.31 lakh during a raid at Tatanagar slum in CBD Belapur on October 11 evening. Four suspects managed to flee before the raid, while police have registered a case against five people and launched a manhunt.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal ganja sales in Sector 10’s Tatanagar area, the Anti-Narcotics Squad, led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade and Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Dhumal, carried out the operation. On spotting the police, the suspects — identified as Vishal Laxman Ghode, Kisan Laxman Ghode, and Dwarka Ghode — escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

A search of their premises led to the recovery of 1.312 kg of greenish flower and fruit material identified as ganja. The contraband, valued at Rs 1.31 lakh, was seized on the spot. Police investigations further revealed that two women, Dipali Vishal Ghode and Abida Shaikh, had allegedly assisted the accused in the illegal trade.

“All those involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics will be tracked down and dealt with strictly under the law,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(2)(B), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, along with Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the CBD Police Station. The Anti-Narcotics Cell has intensified efforts to locate the absconding accused.

