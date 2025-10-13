 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches 'Durgotsav' To Celebrate Shivaji Maharaj’s 12 UNESCO-Listed Forts
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches 'Durgotsav' To Celebrate Shivaji Maharaj’s 12 UNESCO-Listed Forts | Image used for representation purpose only

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced the launch of ‘Durgotsav’, a unique cultural initiative inviting citizens to create replicas of the 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, recently included in UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites list.

The festival, celebrated during the Diwali period, encourages families to build decorated fort replicas in home courtyards, gardens, society premises, or balconies. The initiative aims to celebrate history, instill pride in Maharashtra’s heritage, and carry forward traditional cultural practices.

Participation and Registration

Citizens can participate by registering on the digital platform www.durgotsav.com between 12th and 25th October 2025. Participants are then required to upload a selfie with one of their 12 fort replicas. Verified entries will receive a digital Certificate of Appreciation signed by the Chief Minister, and participants will gain access to a free collection of audio and video stories on ‘Lessons from Shivacharitra for Today’.

article-image

Encouraging Heritage Pride

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde urged citizens to participate in large numbers, express their pride in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and preserve the traditional practice of creating fort replicas during Diwali.

The 12 forts included in the initiative are: Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Sindhudurg, Salher, Khanderi, Gingee, Panhala, Shivneri, Vijaydurg, Lohagad, and Padmadurg.

An official added, "This one-of-a-kind initiative is set to blend heritage education with festive celebration, making Durgotsav a distinctive cultural event in Navi Mumbai."

