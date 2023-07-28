Navi Mumbai News: 34-Year-Old Held With Gutkha Worth ₹ 90,000 | File

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 34-year-old man and seized Gutkha and flavoured paan masala from a general store in Mhape village. The police seized Gutkha worth Rs 90,000 on Tuesday. The arrested accused, Madan Singh, Rathod, confessed to the offence.

The police conducted a raid on his shop following a tip off. “Rathod was involved in trade and would sell Gutkha and other banned tobacco products,” said Senior Police Inspector Atul Aher.

Imported cigarettes banned in state found too

During the raid, the police did not just find Gutkha, paan masala, they also found flavoured tobacco and imported cigarettes which are banned in the state of Maharashtra.

A case was registered against Madan Singh Rathod under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The seized goods have been confiscated, and further investigation has been initiated.