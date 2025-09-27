Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches Mumbra Police ASI Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

ACB catches Mumbra Police ASI Shashikant Bhalerao accepting ₹25,000 bribe; FIR registered | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to Mumbra Police Station red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a complainant. The officer has been identified as Shashikant Laxman Bhalerao (49), posted at Mumbra Police Station.

Details of the bribe case

According to the ACB, an FIR had been lodged against the complainant at the same police station. Bhalerao allegedly offered to help the case and return the complainant’s vehicles in exchange for a bribe. Initially, he demanded ₹50,000, but the amount was later settled at ₹25,000.

ACB trap and arrest

The complainant approached the ACB’s Thane office on September 24 to file a complaint. Following verification of the allegations, the ACB team confirmed the demand for the bribe.

On September 26, the ACB laid a trap at the police station, where Bhalerao was caught red-handed while accepting ₹25,000 inside the writer’s cabin of the station in-charge. He was immediately detained, and an FIR was registered against Bhalerao under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Seizure and further probe

The ACB confirmed that the bribe money was seized, and further investigation is underway.

