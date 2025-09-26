 Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Senior Inspector And PSI Of Wadala TT Police Station In ₹4 Lakh Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Senior Inspector And PSI Of Wadala TT Police Station In ₹4 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Senior Inspector And PSI Of Wadala TT Police Station In ₹4 Lakh Bribery Case

The officers of the Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested a senior police inspector and police sub-inspector (PSI) posted at the Wadala TT police station in a bribery case. The accused public servants have been identified as senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode (52) and PSI Rahul Waghmode (37).

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
ACB Mumbai arrests senior inspector and PSI of Wadala TT police station in bribery trap | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The officers of the Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested a senior police inspector and police sub-inspector (PSI) posted at the Wadala TT police station in a bribery case. The accused public servants have been identified as senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode (52) and PSI Rahul Waghmode (37).

Background Of The Dispute

According to the ACB, there had been a dispute between the complainant with a person over a community hall related issue. On September 07, again there had been a dispute between the complainant and the opposite group, people from both the groups visited Wadala TT police station.

Allegations Of Bribery

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together

As per the ACB, on the complaint of the opposite group, a complaint had been filed against the complainant (in ACB's case) at the Wadala TT police station.

It has been alleged by the complainant that in order to make the complainant's daughter an accused in the case and to take action on the opposite group people, PSI Waghmode demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for himself and Rs 5 lakh for senior inspector Sarode. The bribe amount for Sarode was settled for Rs 4 lakh after negotiations.

Trap And Arrests

On September 10, PSI Waghmode had accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant after which the complainant approached ACB and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery...
article-image

"During a trap operation on Friday, he accepted the remaining amount of Rs 30,000 himself from the complainant and Rs 2 lakh for senior inspector Sarode, who encouraged him to accept the bribe amount. Both the police officers were caught red-handed," the ACB said in a statement. They would be produced before the court where the ACB will seek their custody for further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case...

Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case...

ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...