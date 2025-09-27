Mumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees

Taxi overturns on Worli-Bandra Sea Link after Hyundai Verna collides from behind; two injured, car driver flees | File Photo

Mumbai: An accident occurred between a taxi and a Hyundai Verna car on the Worli-Bandra Sea Link on Saturday. No fatalities were reported; however, the taxi driver and a passenger sustained injuries and are both in a stable condition. Both vehicles were travelling northbound.

The car collided with the taxi from behind, causing the taxi to overturn. The car driver fled the scene. The Worli police have registered a case against the car driver for alleged rash driving and are examining the CCTV footage to trace him.

Accident details

According to the Worli police, the accident occurred on Saturday at 11:20 am. A white colour car and a taxi were both on their way towards Bandra from Worli. The car driver lost control and struck the taxi, causing it to overturn.

The taxi driver, Amjar Hussain Khan, 49, a resident of Mira Road (West), sustained leg injuries. A passenger in the taxi, identified as Devilal Sony, suffered a contusion injury to the toes of his right foot. After receiving treatment, both were reported to be stable. The taxi owner, Mashaa Shaikh, resides in Tardeo.

Investigation and police response

Meanwhile, the car driver fled the scene. An eyewitness told the police that the car driver was accompanied by his family or a few other individuals. However, after the incident, neither the car driver nor the passengers stopped at the scene.

The Worli police have registered a case against the car driver under the alleged rash driving and other relevant sections. The police have launched an investigation to trace the car driver.

