 Mumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees

Mumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees

An accident occurred between a taxi and a Hyundai Verna car on the Worli-Bandra Sea Link on Saturday. No fatalities were reported; however, the taxi driver and a passenger sustained injuries and are both in a stable condition. Both vehicles were travelling northbound.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Taxi overturns on Worli-Bandra Sea Link after Hyundai Verna collides from behind; two injured, car driver flees | File Photo

Mumbai: An accident occurred between a taxi and a Hyundai Verna car on the Worli-Bandra Sea Link on Saturday. No fatalities were reported; however, the taxi driver and a passenger sustained injuries and are both in a stable condition. Both vehicles were travelling northbound.

The car collided with the taxi from behind, causing the taxi to overturn. The car driver fled the scene. The Worli police have registered a case against the car driver for alleged rash driving and are examining the CCTV footage to trace him.

Accident details

According to the Worli police, the accident occurred on Saturday at 11:20 am. A white colour car and a taxi were both on their way towards Bandra from Worli. The car driver lost control and struck the taxi, causing it to overturn.

FPJ Shorts
Man With National Flag Detained Outside Jodhpur Jail While Demanding Sonam Wangchuk’s Release
Man With National Flag Detained Outside Jodhpur Jail While Demanding Sonam Wangchuk’s Release
Uttarakhand News: Death Certificates Cleared For 67 Missing In Dharali Flash Floods
Uttarakhand News: Death Certificates Cleared For 67 Missing In Dharali Flash Floods
Mumbai News: Jogeshwari Police Arrest 2 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay; To Be Deported
Mumbai News: Jogeshwari Police Arrest 2 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay; To Be Deported
Mumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees
Mumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees

The taxi driver, Amjar Hussain Khan, 49, a resident of Mira Road (West), sustained leg injuries. A passenger in the taxi, identified as Devilal Sony, suffered a contusion injury to the toes of his right foot. After receiving treatment, both were reported to be stable. The taxi owner, Mashaa Shaikh, resides in Tardeo.

Investigation and police response

Meanwhile, the car driver fled the scene. An eyewitness told the police that the car driver was accompanied by his family or a few other individuals. However, after the incident, neither the car driver nor the passengers stopped at the scene.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Accident News: SUV Crashes On Bandra Worli Sealink Causing Traffic Jam, Normalcy Restored...
article-image

The Worli police have registered a case against the car driver under the alleged rash driving and other relevant sections. The police have launched an investigation to trace the car driver.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand News: Death Certificates Cleared For 67 Missing In Dharali Flash Floods

Uttarakhand News: Death Certificates Cleared For 67 Missing In Dharali Flash Floods

Mumbai News: Jogeshwari Police Arrest 2 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay; To Be Deported

Mumbai News: Jogeshwari Police Arrest 2 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay; To Be Deported

Mumbai Guide: Vrat-Friendly Restaurants In City You Must Visit This Navratri

Mumbai Guide: Vrat-Friendly Restaurants In City You Must Visit This Navratri

Mumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees

Mumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees

Attention Commuters! Kalyan's Shahad Bridge To Be Closed For Leakage Repair Work Till October 15;...

Attention Commuters! Kalyan's Shahad Bridge To Be Closed For Leakage Repair Work Till October 15;...