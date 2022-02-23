Navi Mumbai: Nerul school issues circular, pay fees before exam else won't allow to appear in exam

A circular issued by DAV Public School, Nerul to clear all pending fees before the commencement of examination else they will not allow fees defaulter students to appear in the examination, has left many parents shocked. Now, they are under fear as the diktat will affect their children’s career if they are not allowed to write the examination.

The school management said some parents have not paid fees for months and years despite the management standing by them during distress in the Covid pandemic. Even some parents did not respond to repeated reminders and notices.

According to school management, there are parents who have not paid tuition fees for the last two academic sessions and did come to school despite reminders. But their children are taking online and offline classes like other students.

As per the notice, non-payment of fees, the defaulter parents’ children will not be allowed to appear for the final examination and results shall also be withheld. The class teachers have the list of defaulters and parents can check and make the payment, stated the circular, issued on February 22. The circular has been issued by school principal Kanchan S Manuja.

The circular stated that during the difficult time, the school tried their best to stand by their parents in distress. Some parents extended their support by paying their fees in time and the school management appreciated them.

“The stringent measures are initiated in the wake of some parents not paying fees for months and years together and hence the school is facing serious financial constraints,” stated the circular.

A parent from Nerul who requested anonymity said that he was paying fees regularly. However, during the lockdown, he lost the job and he was not able to pay fees in time.

When FPJ contacted theschoolmanagement, an official from theschoolsaid that they are ready to listen to parents’ problems. “It’s very unfortunate that many parents did not come toschoolfor years to even several reminders sent to them,” said the official, adding that theschooldid not stop providing education to their children.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:33 PM IST