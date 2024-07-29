Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Book Hospital For Abetment To Suicide And Under Atrocity Act After Man's Death Over Unpaid Bills

Left to Right: The victim and his suicide letter |

Nerul police has booked administration of Terna Speciality hospital and research centre for abetment to suicide and under Atrocity Act after a 40-year-old man hangs himself accusing the hospital of harassment over nonpayment of hospital bill. Narendra Prahlad Gade, a resident of Shiravane, took the extreme step in the wee hours of Saturday at his residence leaving a suicide note behind holding the billing and administration staff of the hospital responsible for his death.

According to the complainant Mahendra Prahlad Gade (43), the deceased was under immense stress as his newly born twins were in NICU of the hospital and the hospital authorities had been allegedly harassing him over stopping the treatment of the children over the pending bills.

Wife of the deceased, Vandana Gade, had conceived after 12 years of marriage. She was 8 months pregnant when she experienced discomfort and a sonography was done in Panvel on July 25. After the sonography, the doctor advised that the the mother has to undergo immediate delivery. Hence, she was taken to Terna hospital wherein the delivery was done through C-section and male twins were born.

According to the complainant, it was a premature delivery and the babies needed to be kept at the NICU for further treatments which also included ventilator support. The complainant further alleged that the hospital had started asking for the bill wherever he went, be it canteen or any other part of the hospital. The administration allegedly kept making calls to him as well. The deceased, who worked as a security personnel with a semi government organization, had reportedly paid upto Rs 90,000 and was struggling to pay dues of Rs 80,000.

The family decided not to claim the body till an action was taken. Bhim Army too intervened and decided to hold a protest on August 3 as the deceased belongs to the SC/ST community. “The hospital staff has behaved with absolute lack of humanity. Those accountable need to be punished. During the meeting, the hospital has been forewarned that in the event of anything happening to the infants they will be responsible.” said the national secretary of Bhim Army.

When contacted Terna Hospital administration for their comment, it was informed that they will get back.