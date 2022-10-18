Navi Mumbai: NCP demands to improve Kamothe post office issue

Kamothe Post office | Zaubee.com

The Panvel unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has written to the senior superintendent of the Indian Department of Posts, Navi Mumbai requesting to address various issues that plague the Kamothe post office including its location. At present, the post is being operated from a rented premise.

Ajinath Sawant, District Vice President of NCP said that the space of the post offices is inadequate considering the number of employees currently working at the post office.

While talking to the media, he said, “The footfall at the post office is very high due to being located in a high-density populated area. At least 1000 to 1500 letters are sent by speed and registered post and nearly 4000 thousand letters have been sent by ordinary postal service monthly. The post office also has an Aadhaar card correction centre."

He added that the strength of the office is 15 including 1 Sub Post Master, 2 Assistants and 12 Postmen. However, the space lacks even basic facilities such as neat premises.

“Even the roof of the building has been damaged and it drips during rainfall. This causes inconvenience to the citizens and officials of the post office,” said Sawant.

While suggesting to improve the condition, he said, “The postal authorities should look into the problem to bring in the needful changes. As Panvel is a growing node they should have a bigger space for operation”.