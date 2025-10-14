 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Wins ‘Harit Yashogatha Samman 2025’ For All-Round Excellence
Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has won the prestigious ‘Harit Yashogatha Samman 2025’ under the ‘All-Round Excellence’ category for its remarkable environmental initiatives showcased at the international exhibition IFAT India 2025. The award recognises NMMC’s exemplary work in environmental conservation, wastewater recycling, solid waste management, and sustainable development.

The award was presented by the Maharashtra Government’s Department of Environment and Climate Change and the All India Institute of Local Self-Government, Mumbai. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde accepted the award on behalf of NMMC in recognition of its outstanding performance under the ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’.

The recognition was announced at IFAT India 2025, an international exhibition on water, wastewater, solid waste, and recycling management held in Mumbai from October 14 to 16. The event has brought together over 500 manufacturers from more than 50 countries, showcasing innovative technologies and sustainable solutions.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Shinde said, “This award is a testament to Navi Mumbai’s holistic environmental approach and our shared vision of a sustainable and green city. It reflects the commitment and active participation of Navi Mumbaikars who have supported every eco-friendly initiative taken by the corporation.”

Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde and Deputy Engineer Swapnil Desai were present during the felicitation ceremony.

Dr. Shinde also had the honour of inaugurating the IFAT India 2025 exhibition. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Jayraj Pathak, Director General of the All India Institute of Local Self-Government; UNICEF representative Sanjay Singh; Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan Mission Director Sudhakar Bobde; State Climate Action Directorate Director Abhijit Ghorpade; and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma.

NMMC has also set up an interactive stall at the exhibition, highlighting its solid waste management and water supply systems. The stall has attracted global visitors and received appreciation for showcasing Navi Mumbai’s sustainable urban model.

The IFAT India 2025 exhibition aims to connect global producers of environmental technology, present innovative solutions, and promote collaboration for a greener future. The exhibition continues till October 16, with organisers urging visitors to explore NMMC’s informative display of eco-friendly practices and initiatives driving sustainable city development.

