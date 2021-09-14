Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam fills over 96%, no water cut next year

The Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has filled over 96 percent and the civic body expects that one more good rainfall will help the dam to overflow. The catchment area of dam has already received more than 3511 mm rainfall.

The requirement to overflow is 3250 mm rainfall in the catchment area. However, due to dry phase during the monsoon depleted the dam level before it could overflow. The dam had last overflown in 2019.

As per the data provided by the officials at the Morbe dam, the water level in the dam reached 87.24 meter on Tuesday morning 8 am. “In the last 24 hours, the catchment area of the received 45.40 mm rainfall,” said an official from the Morbe dam, located in Khalapur district.

The Raigad district has already received more than average rainfall during the monsoon season. According to Raigad district information official, the average rainfall in Raigad district is 3216 mm while the district has already received 3358 mm rainfall.

According to official from the civic water department, even at this level of water in the dam, there would not be water cut next year.

The total storage capacity of Morbe dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of September 14, the storage was 183.620 MCM, which is 96.19% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 87.24 meters,” said the official.

In 2019, the catchment area of Morbe Dam had received around 5,000 mm rainfall, which was also a record and it had overflown on August 4.

Except in 2020, the dam has always overflowed since 2016. “We are expecting it to overflow this year as well,” added the official.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:36 PM IST