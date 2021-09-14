Navi Mumbai: 1655 citizens going abroad fully-vaccinated from June 16 to August 31 under NMMC

A total of 1655 citizens going abroad for education, work and participating in the Tokyo Olympics were administered the second dose of COVID vaccine between June 16 and August 31 under the special vaccination drive. The special drive was conducted following the central government guideline allowing people to take the booster dose within an interval of 28 days.

For travelling to many countries, citizens are required to be fully vaccinated which is currently being given at intervals of 12 to 16 weeks after the first dose of Covishiled. However, many citizens who need to go abroad for jobs and education have been asked by the government to get the second dose sooner.

According to NMMC, from June 16 to August 31, 2021, a total of 1655 citizens going abroad for education, employment and the Tokyo Olympics have been given a second dose of the Covishield vaccine after 28 days gap.

Later the government made changes in earlier guidelines and allowed people travelling for other reasons like medical treatment, necessary to travel if a close relative dies abroad, if the child is abroad, the mother and father need to go abroad. In such circumstances, citizens can be given the second dose of vaccine. For this, citizens on a working day can visit the civic headquarter in Belapur between 2 pm and 5 pm and submit necessary documents.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is being conductedundertheNMMCarea as per the availability of vaccines. So far, a total of 9,50,888citizens, or 90 percent, have taken the firstdoseof the vaccine. Also, a total of 4,10,734citizens, or 39 percent, have taken both doses of the vaccine

