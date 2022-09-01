Navi Mumbai: Minor goes missing, police register kidnapping case

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Rabale police registered a case of kidnapping after a 13-year-old boy went missing from Katkari Pada, Bhimnagar area of Rabale MIDC last month.

The boy is a class six student at a civic school in Airoli. Police said that he went missing on August 20.

The boy has been identified as Suraj Ramdhari Pal. According to police, Pal went missing after he had gone playing on August 20 evening after coming from school. He had told while leaving home he was going to play along with his friends and did not return.

Initially, his parents searched for him in his friends’ house and nearby area and after they failed to trace him, his mother Sangita Pal approached Rabale MIDC police station and filed a complaint.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of kidnapping and started searching for him.

