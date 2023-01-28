Navi Mumbai: Mentally challenged minor girl raped; 2 held | Representative Photo/ Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale MIDC police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-old-year mentally challenged girl.

While the crime was committed on the evening of Jan 25, the suspects were arrested on Friday based on the CCTV footage of the incident. They were identified as Akhilesh Chanai Pasi, 41, who resides in Sewree, Mumbai and Santosh Chanai Pasi, 46, who lives in Ishwar Nagar, Rabale.

Suspects confessed to the crime

According to the police, both the suspects took the victim in a car to an unknown place and sexually assaulted her. The abhorrent act took place between 3pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday. Later, they dropped her in an auto-rickshaw near her house.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's family, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Rabale MIDC police station.

“A dedicated team conducted a skilled investigation on the basis of technical method and CCTV footage. Within 24 hours, two people were arrested on Jan 27,” said the senior police official

Both the suspects confessed to the crime during the interrogation. The police didn't divulge further details given the sensitivity of the case.