Navi Mumbai: Meeting on flooding in Pargon village

Navi Mumbai: Narhari Zirwal, the deputy speaker at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has convened a meeting on the rehabilitation and resettlement of Paragon as the village gets flooded during heavy rainfall and high tide.

The filling up of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has aggravated the situation.

The meeting will be held on June 2 at Maharashtra Bhavan Secretariat in Mumbai. Ahilya Balaram Naik, Sarpanch of Pargaon village, social worker Balasaheb Naik, former Deputy Panch Manoj Ram Dalvi and Vijay Patil, former member Bhalchandra Mokal met Zirwal and requested to address the problem.

“CIDCO has the responsibility to rehabilitate Pargaon village. The meeting is expected to be attended by Principal Secretary Urban Development, Managing Director of CIDCO, District Collector of Raigad, Sub-Divisional Officer of Panvel, Panvel Tehsildar and among others,” said Sarpanch Naik.

