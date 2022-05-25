Mumbai: SRA asks developers to take precautionary steps against monsoon flooding

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has issued notices to all its developers to take precautionary measures against monsoon flooding. It has asked developers and architects to clear debris lying at construction sites, obstructing storm water drains and nullahs.

According to the SRA, there are nearly 380 ongoing real estate development schemes in Mumbai. All of them have been alerted. SRA chief executive officer Satish Lokhande said, “Instructions in general are given to respective ward engineers.

Timely compliance is ensured to avoid any untoward situation like flooding, landslide, collapse of structure, among others.” Besides, the developers concerned are also responsible to maintain hygiene on the site, such that no water stagnation occurs; this could turn out to be mosquito breeding spots causing malaria, dengue and other water-borne diseases.

Proper care of labourers on the site should be taken by following strict sanitation measures, stressed the SRA. Meanwhile, the authority also emphasised that failure to comply with this precautionary measure notice will lead to action against defaulters.

In fact, like SRA, other approving agencies such as MHADA, BMC and MMRDA also issued similar notices to their contractors carrying out construction activities under their jurisdictions. Furthermore, special dedicated helpline numbers are issued to address grievances of citizens, if any, during the monsoon

ALSO READ Man detained for smuggling USD 52,000 in airport departure area

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:33 AM IST