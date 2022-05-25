Man detained for smuggling USD 52,000 in airport departure area

The Mumbai Airport Customs Air Intelligence Unit detained a passenger, Tarique Mohammed Shaikh, who was intercepted while attempting to smuggle US $52,000 (over Rs 39 lakh) by concealing it in the false bottom of a bag at departure.
He was to board a SpiceJet flight to Dubai. Sustained interrogation led to seizure under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. A resident of Vasai, Shaikh confessed that he was smuggling as a carrier for monetary consideration offered by the handle.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)