Man detained for smuggling USD 52,000 in airport departure area

The Mumbai Airport Customs Air Intelligence Unit detained a passenger, Tarique Mohammed Shaikh, who was intercepted while attempting to smuggle US $52,000 (over Rs 39 lakh) by concealing it in the false bottom of a bag at departure.

He was to board a SpiceJet flight to Dubai. Sustained interrogation led to seizure under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. A resident of Vasai, Shaikh confessed that he was smuggling as a carrier for monetary consideration offered by the handle.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:27 AM IST