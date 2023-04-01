Navi Mumbai: 'Mashal' rally held by women in Panvel to spread awareness on cleanliness

Navi Mumbai: Mashal rally held by women in Panvel to spread awarness on cleanliness | FPJ

As part of the Swachhotsav 2023, a 'Mashal' rally was organised from the civic headquarters of PMC to Wadala Talao in Panvel on March 31.

More than one thousand women from different fields including self-help groups participated. The rally was organised under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

All four wards of PMC Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Panvel participated in the rally. The dignitaries were felicitated by the deputy commissioner and the rally was led by inspirational women sanitation captains from each ward.

Asha workers, primary health nurses, all schools, colleges, NGOs, and women's self-help groups of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area participated and conveyed the message of cleanliness.

In addition, 15 stalls of women's self-help groups were set up at Wadala Talao.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate Saheb, Head of Establishment Department Peached Division Head Anil Kokre felicitated all women sanitation captains with badges and certificates.

