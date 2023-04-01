Navi Mumbai: Panvel APMC election to be held on April 30 | FPJ

The election of the new Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Panvel will be held on April 30. There are 18 seats in the market committee and it has been under the control of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) for the past several years.

The Panvel APMC, which is the gateway to Mumbai, is of great importance. Apart from Panvel and Uran taluka, farmers from other places come to the Panvel market with their agricultural produce.

Market renowned for good supply of onions

The market is known for its good supply of onions and other vegetables.

The previous market committee was dissolved following complaints of irregularities. Meanwhile, the bugle of the election of this market committee has sounded. Candidates can file nominations from March 27 to April 3, 2023. Applications received will be scrutinised on April 5.

The last date for withdrawal of the nomination form is April 20. Polling will be held on April 30 between 8 am and 4 pm.

