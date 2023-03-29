 Navi Mumbai: Onion prices drop after good supply at the APMC market
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Onion prices drop after good supply at the APMC market

Navi Mumbai: Onion prices drop after good supply at the APMC market

The market saw around 180 vehicles laden with onions at the Onion-Potato market on Tuesday.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Onion prices drop after good supply at the APMC market | Pixabay

A huge supply of onions at the Onion-Potato market of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi brought down the prices sharply.

The market saw around 180 vehicles laden with onions at the Onion-Potato market on Tuesday.

Onion prices come down to ₹8 to ₹10 per kg

The onion prices that reached around ₹12 to ₹14 per kg in the wholesale market have come down again to ₹8 to ₹10 per kg.

The good arrival has brought down its prices in both wholesale and retail markets. “The annual season for new onion has already begun and the largest wholesale market for potatoes arrived last week,” said the trader.

At present, the large onions are commanding a price of ₹9-11 per kg. However, the smaller ones are available at a lower price of around ₹7-9 per kg.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: No major change in onion price in APMC Vashi even as supply dips slightly
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Onion prices drop after good supply at the APMC market

Navi Mumbai: Onion prices drop after good supply at the APMC market

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Gurunath Patil demands water tanker for tribal village in Kharghar...

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Gurunath Patil demands water tanker for tribal village in Kharghar...

Mumbai: BMC to inspect construction sites to control dust; violators may receive stop work notice

Mumbai: BMC to inspect construction sites to control dust; violators may receive stop work notice

Mumbai traffic cops announce diversions as MMRCL undertakes construction of underground Dadar Metro...

Mumbai traffic cops announce diversions as MMRCL undertakes construction of underground Dadar Metro...

Mumbai Weather: City's AQI 'moderate'; mercury at 24°C

Mumbai Weather: City's AQI 'moderate'; mercury at 24°C