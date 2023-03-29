Navi Mumbai: Onion prices drop after good supply at the APMC market | Pixabay

A huge supply of onions at the Onion-Potato market of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi brought down the prices sharply.

The market saw around 180 vehicles laden with onions at the Onion-Potato market on Tuesday.

Onion prices come down to ₹8 to ₹10 per kg

The onion prices that reached around ₹12 to ₹14 per kg in the wholesale market have come down again to ₹8 to ₹10 per kg.

The good arrival has brought down its prices in both wholesale and retail markets. “The annual season for new onion has already begun and the largest wholesale market for potatoes arrived last week,” said the trader.

At present, the large onions are commanding a price of ₹9-11 per kg. However, the smaller ones are available at a lower price of around ₹7-9 per kg.

