Navi Mumbai: No major change in onion price in APMC Vashi even as supply dips slightly

There has been a slight drop in the supply of onion in the onion-potato market in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi.
However, there are not many changes in the price in the wholesale market. According to the APMC administration, around 820 tons of onion arrived in the market on Thursday.
Earlier, the market was seeing over 1000 tons of onions arriving and thus there was an acute shortage of space to store them.
Average price between ₹7 and ₹13 per kg
The average buying price of onions was between ₹7 and ₹13 per kg at the wholesale market.
Earlier, it was around ₹6 to ₹12 per kg. Traders say that winter’s fresh crop of onion has started arriving in the market.
There is a bumper yield of onions and thus farmers are taking their old onions to the market, thus leading to an increase in the supply.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)