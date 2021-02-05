Navi Mumbai: Man held for cheating a teenager to the tune of Rs 3.29 lakh by promising high-end phone

The Cyber Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 30-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating a teenager from Ulwe of Rs 3.29 lakh by promising a high-end mobile phone at a cheaper rate on social media.

The accused identified as Chirag Sharma had posted the sale of high-end mobile phones at just Rs 10,000 on social media.

Poonam Survey, a resident of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, complained that his teenage son wanted to buy a mobile phone and while surfing, he found a high-end mobile at just Rs 10,000. “In last July, during the lockdown, the teenage contacted the accused over the phone after spotting the offer on social media. The accused demanded Rs 10,000 to be transferred to his bank account and following which he would hand over the mobile phone,” said a police officer from the cyber cell.