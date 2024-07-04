Navi Mumbai: Man Becomes Victim Of 'Loan Fraud' After Losing Mobile Phone With No Screen Lock

Representative image

Navi Mumbai: Not having a screen lock, turned out to be a costly affair for a 23 year old man who lost Rs 40,000 after he lost his phone. The complainant Shashank Shinde, a resident of Ulwe had accidentally dropped his phone while he was riding his bike on June 25. Later he realised that his bank account was used by someone to apply for an instant personal loan of Rs 40,000 and an amount of Rs 35,645 was transferred to his account and later transferred to another account. Shinde then approached Nhava Sheva police on Saturday and registered a case against the unidentified accused for cheating and under sections of the IT Act.

Software Engineer by profession, the complainant has alleged that someone who found his phone, misused his simcard to log into the banking apps and get the OTP to access the same and later, an instant personal loan was applied for.

"The complainant did not have screen lock. So either the accused used the same phone to get the loan or used the sim card. We have found the details of the account to which the money was transferred from the account of the complainant and are in the process of tracing the account holder. Once we get hold of the accused, we would get a clarity," senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan from Nhava Sheva police station said.