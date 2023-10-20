Navi Mumbai: Major Relief For Airport Project Affected People As CIDCO Grants 6-Year Construction Period Extension

Representational photo | File

Navi Mumbai: In a noteworthy development, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has granted an extension of the construction period to people affected by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project.

Instead of the usual four to six-year time-frame allotted from the date of the agreement, CIDCO has decided, in this special case, to extend the period to a full six years from the date of plot possession.

NMIA garnered huge support from PAPs

Anil Diggikar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, emphasised that this decision was made in response to directives from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The directives acknowledge the significant contribution made by the Project Affected People (PAPs) of Navi Mumbai International Airport to a project of national importance. This extension allows the project-affected people to complete construction on their allotted plots.

PAPs get 6-year-window

Under the existing policy, the construction period commences from the date of the agreement. However, with this new resolution in place, PAPs involved in the airport project now have a six-year window from the date of plot possession to finish construction. This extended time-frame eliminates the need for landholders to apply for a construction period extension until the prescribed six-year period has elapsed.

However, it is essential to note that if construction remains incomplete after the six-year period has passed, landholders must adhere to the established rules and apply for an extension of the construction period.

It has been observed and received requests that many PAPs could not commence construction on plots received under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Scheme owing to various reasons including financial. “Since many of them are villagers and their source of income was primary agriculture, they face challenges in the construction. They have to rely on financers or developers to develop a project on the plot jointly,” said a PAP of NMIA.

