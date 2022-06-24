Navi Mumbai: PAPs reiterate demand to name NMIA after late DB Patil | FPJ

Project Affected Persons (PAP) from 95 villages of Navi Mumbai and their representatives reiterated to continue their fight till the name of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is given after late socialist D B Patil. Villagers in good number participated in the “CIDCO Gherao” agitation on June 24 in Belapur. However, it was not as claimed by the All-Party Action Committee (APAC), the organiser of the agitation.

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre said that the state government will have to pass a resolution to name the airport after late D B Patil. She said that the name of the proposed airport will be given after Patil if her party comes to power.

Earlier, APAC claimed that claimed over 25,000 villagers would participate in the agitation. For the last two years, villagers have been demanding to name the airport after the late Patil. Last year, more than 20,000 villagers assembled near NMMC Headquarters.

APAC members alleged that the city was developed after acquiring land at a throwaway price and now most of the villagers have become poor. “The agricultural land was taken for the city and now farmers don’t have an occupation to run the family,” said a villager, adding that their demand must be met.

Former MP Ramseth Thakur said that apart from the naming of the airport, their other demands like the extension of the Gaonthan areas should be fulfilled. “We will continue our fight and demand like 12.5% and 22.5% land compensation among others,” said Thakur. He added that last time they had submitted a letter to CIDCO. However, this year, they would not submit any demand letter to CIDCO.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur said that the state government did not look at the emotion of villagers. “The land belongs to late D B Patil and the airport name should be given after him,” said Thakur.