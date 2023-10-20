Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Provide Six-Year Period For Construction On Plots Allotted To NMIA PAPs | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a special case, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has approved a construction period of six years from the date of possession of the plot for Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) affected people

As per CIDCO's prevailing policy, a period of 4 to 6 years is given from the date of agreement for construction on plots allotted to CIDCO Project Affected People under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Scheme. But as a special case, CIDCO has taken the decision.

Anil Diggikar Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO said, “As per the directives of Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra State, and considering the contribution given by the PAPs of Navi Mumbai International Airport to a project of national importance, as a special case a period of 6 years from the date of possession of plots has been granted to complete the construction. Due to this, the project-affected people will be able to develop the plot smoothly."

As per the prevailing policy, the construction period is counted from the date of agreement. But, according to the new resolution, the affected people of the airport project will be able to complete the construction within 6 years from the date of possession of the plot. Since the said period of 6 years is valid for the completion of construction, the landholders will not need to apply for an extension of construction till the prescribed period. However, it should be noted that if the construction is not completed after the expiry of the said period of 6 years, it will be mandatory for the landholders to extend the construction period and apply for an extension of the construction period as per the rules.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)