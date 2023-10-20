Navi Mumbai: 2 Injured, 1 Critical After Crane Crashes At Construction Site In Koparkhairane | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Three workers suffered injuries when a crane collapsed at a construction site in Koparkhairane, Sector 10, on a Thursday afternoon. Among them, one worker, identified as Rizwan Ali, sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred at a redevelopment site where an old building was being demolished in Sector 10, Koparkhairane.

According to Koparkhairane police, the crane collapsed while it was being installed after the building demolition, around noon. The injured individuals were promptly evacuated and transported to Vashi General Hospital. Of these, two workers sustained minor injuries, while one of them suffered severe injuries.

Koparkhairane police have stated that an investigation is currently underway, and no formal case has been registered as of now.

