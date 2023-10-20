 Navi Mumbai: 2 Injured, 1 Critical After Crane Crashes At Construction Site In Koparkhairane
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 2 Injured, 1 Critical After Crane Crashes At Construction Site In Koparkhairane

Navi Mumbai: 2 Injured, 1 Critical After Crane Crashes At Construction Site In Koparkhairane

Koparkhairane police have stated that an investigation is currently underway, and no formal case has been registered as of now.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 2 Injured, 1 Critical After Crane Crashes At Construction Site In Koparkhairane | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Three workers suffered injuries when a crane collapsed at a construction site in Koparkhairane, Sector 10, on a Thursday afternoon. Among them, one worker, identified as Rizwan Ali, sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred at a redevelopment site where an old building was being demolished in Sector 10, Koparkhairane.

According to Koparkhairane police, the crane collapsed while it was being installed after the building demolition, around noon. The injured individuals were promptly evacuated and transported to Vashi General Hospital. Of these, two workers sustained minor injuries, while one of them suffered severe injuries.

Koparkhairane police have stated that an investigation is currently underway, and no formal case has been registered as of now.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Developers Demand To Speed Up Infrastructural Development Of Phase 2 Of NMIA
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malabar Hill Reservoir Project: Day After Kesarkar Assures Halting Work At Construction Site,...

Malabar Hill Reservoir Project: Day After Kesarkar Assures Halting Work At Construction Site,...

Viral Video: Man Enters Ladies Coach Of Mumbai Local, Allegedly Sucks Drug From Handkerchief During...

Viral Video: Man Enters Ladies Coach Of Mumbai Local, Allegedly Sucks Drug From Handkerchief During...

Mumbai News: 17 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Illegal Stay In Nalasopara; Case Filed

Mumbai News: 17 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Illegal Stay In Nalasopara; Case Filed

From Tradition To Grandeur, Mumbai's Durga Puja Pandals Are All Set To Stun The Devotees

From Tradition To Grandeur, Mumbai's Durga Puja Pandals Are All Set To Stun The Devotees

Navi Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Held In Rabale For Duping 26 Individuals Of ₹57.75 Lakh Promising Job...

Navi Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Held In Rabale For Duping 26 Individuals Of ₹57.75 Lakh Promising Job...