Navi Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited to organise cycle rally and walkathon tomorrow

Continuing its endeavour of contributing towards environmental sustainability, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is organising Saksham 2022 Cycle Rally and Walkathon in Thane and Navi Mumbai on April 17, 2022.

This is an initiative of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

Propagating the message of ‘Cycle for Health, Environment & Conservation’, PCRA is organizing Cycle Rally in 300 cities across the country.

The Cycle Rally is planned to inspire people to lead a healthier lifestyle, while contributing for a better environment and spreading awareness on fuel conservation, by promoting the use of cycles for short distances.

The cycle rally will be a 5 km Green Ride and the Walkathon will be a 3 km walk encouraging the people to opt for a healthy lifestyle.

The Cycle Rally and Walkathon will be held on Sunday at 7 AM in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

In Navi Mumbai, the Cycle Rally and Walkathon will be held at Sadhu Vaswani International School Ground, Budhyadev Mandir Marg, sector 15 in Sanpada.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:26 AM IST