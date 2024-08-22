Navi Mumbai: L&T Secures Big Contract For Integrated Infrastructure Development In NAINA Project | Image: L&T (Representative)

Navi Mumbai: In the recent Town Planning Schemes (TPS) for the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) approved by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the transportation and infrastructure vertical of engineering and construction major L&T has bagged a contract for an integrated infrastructure development project. The contract is valued between Rs 2,500 Crore to Rs 5,000 Crore, the company said in its filing before the stock exchange.

The project has been awarded by the CIDCO for integrated infrastructure development of 60m & 45m wide roads, construction of various major & minor structures besides allied electrical works, it said.

The project will also have four approach roads of 13.28 km having major structures (9 Nos) including three iconic steel bridges over Kalundre river and Mumbai-Pune Expressway, minor bridges (12 Nos), underpasses (27 Nos) and approaches to structures. The project also involves the construction of utility works and allied electrical works, the filing said.

Recently, the CIDCO approved TPS 1 to 12 for the NAINA project and floated tenders for the same. While the planning agency issued tenders worth Rs 3,114 Crore for TPS 2-7 in the month of March, 2024, it recently floated tenders amounting to Rs 3,300 Crore for TPS 8-12. All the infrastructure works related to TPS 1 have already been completed.

CIDCO, which is the special planning authority for NAINA project, completed processes of all the town planning schemes within stipulated time. CIDCO had issued tenders for carrying out works such as road development, drainage, sewage, street lighting, VUPs, PUPs besides other infrastructural development for TPS 2 to 7 in the 94 villages falling under NAINA in the month of March, 2024. Those bidding for these works will have to complete the works within a period of three years.

While giving environmental clearance for the proposed international airport, the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) laid a major condition to the CIDCO wherein it stated that the masterplan and development plan of Navi Mumbai shall be revised and recast in view of the airport development. It also asked the CIDCO to ensure that no unplanned or haphazard growth comes around the proposed airport.