 Navi Mumbai-like Property Tax Exemption Likely For Panvel
Navi Mumbai-like Property Tax Exemption Likely For Panvel

Pritam Mhatre, former leader of the opposition at the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims that the municipality has issued notices to residents for payment of property tax, but many are still facing double property tax issues.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai-like Property Tax Exemption Likely For Panvel | Pixabay

There is still confusion regarding property tax in the CIDCO area under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), claims Pritam Mhatre, former leader of the opposition at the PMC.

“The municipality has issued notices to residents for payment of property tax. However, many residents are still facing double property tax issues,” said Mhare, adding that he has been following the matter from time to time and raised his voice for waiving off.

CM asked NMMC to submit proposal for property tax exemption

“The Chief Minister has asked Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to submit a proposal for property tax exemption. On the lines of the BMC, the government is willing to give property tax exemption to houses up to 500 square feet in Navi Mumbai as well. The Chief Minister held a review meeting regarding various issues in Airoli and Belapur constituencies,” said Mhatre.

NMMC has immediately put on hold the decision to levy property tax penalty for PAP (Project Affected Persons) residential properties. Emphasis was placed on recovery of property from owners of need-based constructions in Gaothan area.  

Central Railway's Environment-Friendly Waste Water Treatment Initiative Successfully Reduces Fresh...

Maharashtra Sees Alarming Rise In 2-Wheeler Accidents, 16 Fatalities Reported In A Week

Illegal Horse-Cart Race Disrupts Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Video Viral

PM Modi To Flag Off Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, 4 Others Via Video-Conferencing On June 27

Navi Mumbai News: Belapur MLA Holds 'Vyapari Sammelan And Snehbhojan'

