Navi Mumbai-like Property Tax Exemption Likely For Panvel

There is still confusion regarding property tax in the CIDCO area under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), claims Pritam Mhatre, former leader of the opposition at the PMC.

“The municipality has issued notices to residents for payment of property tax. However, many residents are still facing double property tax issues,” said Mhare, adding that he has been following the matter from time to time and raised his voice for waiving off.

CM asked NMMC to submit proposal for property tax exemption

“The Chief Minister has asked Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to submit a proposal for property tax exemption. On the lines of the BMC, the government is willing to give property tax exemption to houses up to 500 square feet in Navi Mumbai as well. The Chief Minister held a review meeting regarding various issues in Airoli and Belapur constituencies,” said Mhatre.

NMMC has immediately put on hold the decision to levy property tax penalty for PAP (Project Affected Persons) residential properties. Emphasis was placed on recovery of property from owners of need-based constructions in Gaothan area.