 Bombay HC Dismisses Writ Petition Against Panvel Civic Body's Retrospective Property Tax Collection Drive
Bombay HC Dismisses Writ Petition Against Panvel Civic Body's Retrospective Property Tax Collection Drive

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a writ petition against the Panvel Municipal Corporation's retrospective property tax collection drive. This is good news for the PMC as it continues its efforts to increase revenue.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

There is good news for the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) as one more petition against its property tax collection was dismissed by the High Court. Last week, the Bombay High Court (HC) dismissed Namrata Talakokkula's writ petition for which the hearing took place before a bench consisting of Justice SB Shukre and Justice RN Ladda.

Namrata Talakokkula had filed the writ petition in the High Court, challenging the imposition of property tax by the PMC. Advocate Kedar Dighe, representing the corporation, along with senior legal expert Advocate Ashutosh Kumbakoni, presented their arguments in response to the petition.

Petition dismissed on June 7

On June 7, the High Court concluded that the petition filed by Namrata Talakokkula lacked legal merit and factual basis. As a result, the court decided to reject the petition.

On the decision, PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, "Due to the implementation of a 2% monthly penalty for non-payment of property tax, there has been an increase in the number of citizens paying their property tax. From April 1 to May 31, approximately 40 thousand property owners have paid a record amount of 105 crores.”

