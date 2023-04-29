PMC property tax: Bombay HC to hear Kharghar Forum's PIL after summer vacation

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Kharghar Colony Forum in the Bombay High Court regarding the retrospective collection of property tax by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be heard on June 30.

Chief Justice Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne heard the matter on April 27 and granted time to PMC to respond.

Meanwhile, the court fixed the next hearing on June 30, after the summer vacation. Kharghar Forum said that the court restricted the municipal corporation from sealing the immovable property of property owners.

“As per the earlier judgment of the Bombay High Court, in case of arrears of property tax, the civic body has no right to seal the immovable property under any circumstances. So, no one should panic. If the officers-employees of the municipal corporation are sealing any immovable property, they can approach former corporator Mrs. Leena Garad and others,” said a statement issued by Kharghar Colony Forum.