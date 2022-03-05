Navi Mumbai lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

It’s a new dawn for Navi Mumbaikars as beginning now there are no Covid-19 restrictions in the city for the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic first struck. The administration lifted all restrictions from midnight on Friday. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is the only civic body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region that has met all the four criteria set up by the state government, including 100 per cent vaccinationof eligible beneficiaries, with 98 per cent completing their second dose.

Malls, restaurants, theatres, hotels, schools, and other social functions will function with 100 per cent capacity. However, all citizens must continue to wear masks. Social gatherings at weddings and religious events are open only 50 per cent.

The NMMC jurisdiction falls under Thane district, which still hasn’t covered the 100 per cent vaccination target.

Navi Mumbai had seen its first Covid patient on March 13, 2020. Civic officials said since then they have taken a number of measures during all the three waves.

At present, there is not a single patient at any of their Covid care centres. However, there are few patients admitted at different hospitals. A majority of others are in home isolation. The city’s daily Covid cases have also dropped to single-digit and the total active cases are less than 150.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:06 AM IST