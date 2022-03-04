Navi Mumbai: UMC sets up charging station for e-vehicles

The Uran Municipal Council (UMC) has set up a charging station for two-wheelers which will function on electricity generated from waste. At one time, only one two-wheeler can be recharged.

At a time when the price of petrol and diesel is rising, citizens are switching to electric vehicles. The electric charging station will be a boon for motorists.

According to an official from UMC, in order to promote electric vehicles, necessary infrastructures especially charging stations must be set up at every nook and corner.

In absence of an adequate charging station, many of the citizens are hesitating to buy an electric vehicle.

According to an official, the wet waste will be processed into bio-gas and the bio-gas will be then used to generate electricity. “The charging station will be available for everyone for free of cost,” said the official, adding that this way, the waste will also be managed scientifically and electricity generated will make the environment pollution free to an extent.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 03:21 PM IST