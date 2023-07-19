Navi Mumbai: Level Of Ransai Dam Overflew Maximum Mark On July 18

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: After heavy rainfall in the last few days, the Ransai Dam, located in Dighode village in Uran overflowed on July 18 afternoon. The maximum level of the dam 116.5 crossed around 2 pm on Tuesday. Last year, it was overflown on July 13.

The water level of Ransai Dam had depleted to a level that Uran can supply water till June 20. The MIDC had already imposed rationing of water.

There was a delay in the arrival of the monsoon. However, following good rainfall, the level started increasing. The dam supplies water to more than one lakh population in 37 Gram Panchayats, Uran township and government establishments.

About Ransai Dam

The Ransai Dam was built by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) around 50 years ago and it is the prime source of water for 37 Gram Panchayats, Uran Municipal Council, JNPT township, ONGC, BPCL colonies, and government establishments like defence among others.

As per the official, the water level available in the dam can only meet the requirement till June 20. There is a significant drop in water levels and the current level of water in the dam is 91.08 feet.

