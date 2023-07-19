 Navi Mumbai: Youth From Instagram's Hidayat Group Conducts Tree Plantation Drive On Slopes Of Parsik Hill
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Parsik Hill residents were in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday when a bunch of college and school students conducted a plantation drive on the slopes of the hill. | FPJ

Parsik Hill residents were in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday when a bunch of college and school students conducted a plantation drive on the slopes of the hill. The youth, belongs to the Hidayat group, which is active on Instagram.

"The students came with their own equipment and plants to plant the saplings, said Vishnu Joshi of Parsik Greens. These enthusiastic students are truly inspirational for us adults,” said Vishnu Joshi of Parsik Greens.

The plantation was done on both the eastern and western slopes of the hill.

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar appreciated the students for their voluntary work on a Sunday, He pointed out that they did not damage the hill unlike some other parties who would dug up the slopes under guise of beautification.

"The youth, belonging to the Hidayat group, which is active on Instagram, got together to do something meaningful to the society," said Faraaz Khan, who is working with Sarang Aidh, on Hidayat, which means righteousness.

"The youth, belonging to the Hidayat group, which is active on Instagram, got together to do something meaningful to the society," said Faraaz Khan. | FPJ

"They are also planning a football match soon, to raise funds for an NGO called Palms Care which works for the welfare of children from slums by giving them study materials etc.," said Khan.

NatConnect and Parsik Greens offered to work with voluntary groups such as Hidayat to spread awareness about conserving the environment.





