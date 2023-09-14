Navi Mumbai: Kosish Foundation In Panvel Organises Various Competitions On Ganeshotsav; Check Details Here

Navi Mumbai: Kosish Foundation Organises Various Competitions On Ganeshotsav; Know More | Unsplash

On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, Koshish Foundation will organise 'My Eco-Friendly Bappa Workshop', 'Costume Competition' and 'Bappa Morya Eco-Friendly Home Decoration Competition' in ward number 19 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Competitions organised

The Costume Competition will be held on September 24 in the Ganesh temple of Middle-Class Housing Society where the winners will get a reward worth ₹10,000. Last date to participate in this competition is September 14.

Residents can register their name for Bappa Morya Eco-Friendly Home Decoration till September 17 and winners of this competition will be honored with prizes of ₹15,000 in cash along with participation trophies and certificates. For more information and registration regarding both these competitions, one can contact at 7400100737.

Eco-Friendly Bappa Workshop

Similarly, on Sunday 17 September at 9 AM. in the Middle Class Housing Society, an 'Eco-Friendly Bappa Workshop' will be held at Ganesh Mandir Auditorium and the last date for registration is September 14.

Paresh Thakur, former leader of the Panvel Municipal Corporation and president of the Koshish Foundation, has appealed to the citizens to benefit from these programs as much as possible. Residents can contact them at 9833349197 and 9870250059 for information and registration.