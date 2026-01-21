Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Youth Attacked With Cement Block Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Attempt To Murder Case Filed

A case of attempt to murder has been registered by Koparkhairane police after a youth was brutally attacked with a cement block during a late-night argument over a mobile phone in the Sector 3 area of Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A case of attempt to murder has been registered by Koparkhairane police after a youth was brutally attacked with a cement block during a late-night argument over a mobile phone in the Sector 3 area of Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. The victim, Ankush Baburao Salunkhe, sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital in Mumbai.

Incident Details

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on January 20 near Samana Chowk, when Salunkhe and the accused, Aryan Kale—both residents of Koparkhairane and allegedly under the influence of intoxicants—got into a heated argument. Police said the dispute erupted after Kale took Salunkhe’s mobile phone, prompting Salunkhe to repeatedly demand its return.

Critical Condition

Angered by the demand, Kale allegedly abused Salunkhe and, in a fit of rage, picked up a cement block lying on the roadside and struck him on the head and face. Salunkhe collapsed in a pool of blood and was rushed to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi before being shifted to KEM Hospital for advanced treatment. "He remains unconscious and his condition is stated to be critical," a police officer from Koparkhairane police station said.

Police have arrested the accused and booked him under sections related to attempt to murder. “The accused has been remanded to three days of police custody for further investigation,” said the officer. Further probe in the case is underway.

