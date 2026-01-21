WOTR And Hindustan Unilever Foundation Launch Three-Year Programme To Boost Water Security And Livelihoods In Gadchiroli

Watershed Organisation Trust | X @WOTRIndia

Mumbai: The Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) partnered with the Hindustan Unilever Foundation (HUF) to launch a three-year programme aimed at strengthening water security, diversifying livelihoods, and scaling sustainable farming practices across 30 villages in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

Project Goals

The initiative, ‘Holistic Development of Tribal Communities in Gadchiroli through Improved Irrigation Facilities and Alternate Sources of Livelihood’, seeks to create 9.6 billion litres of additional annual water potential. It aims to enhance agricultural and allied production by 4,212 tonnes, benefiting 3,000 hectares and more than 3,116 households and generate an additional income of Rs15.12 crore for the community.

According to WOTR, Gadchiroli faces mounting environmental and livelihood pressures with forest cover declining from 74% in 1989 to 68% in 2019 and land degradation affecting over 1,045 sq.km. As erratic rainfall patterns over the past three decades have further heightened vulnerability, this initiative addresses these challenges through soil-and-water conservation, climate-resilient agriculture, horticulture, and livelihood diversification, added the NGO.

Key Interventions

The project is said to implement soil and water conservation measures, including the creation and deepening of traditional ponds, to increase water availability and prevent erosion. It will expand irrigation coverage in the project villages to enable year-round cultivation and also promote climate-resilient farming practices such as the System of Crop Intensification (SCI), crop rotation, intercropping, inland fisheries, and horticulture.

WOTR said that farmers will also be supported in other income-generating activities including beekeeping, animal husbandry, handicrafts, and micro-enterprises, with training, inputs, and market linkages, with a particular focus on women-led initiatives. The campaign aims to leverage local institutions like gram sabhas and state schemes such as MGNREGA to maximise impact.

WOTR Statement

Prakash Keskar, executive director of WOTR, said, “Gadchiroli is rich in natural resources, yet communities here face increasing challenges from climate change, declining forest cover, and erratic rainfall. With over 32 years of experience across Maharashtra, WOTR considers Gadchiroli a key focus area. Our collaboration with the Hindustan Unilever Foundation will drive meaningful change and foster sustainable development in the region.”

Dr Shraman Jha, CEO of HUF, said, “Empowering communities in Gadchiroli is more than a programme, it is a transformational commitment to inclusive growth, resilience, and dignity. By combining sustainable water solutions with diversified livelihood opportunities, we aim to nurture a future where every drop counts and villages thrive.”

