BJP Files Nominations For Raigad Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti Amid Rally In Panvel

Panvel: The nomination process was carried amidst a rally with drumbeats, slogans taken out from the Panvel Taluka and City BJP central office to the Panvel Tehsildar’s Office, where the candidates formally submitted their nomination papers to the Election Returning Officer.

Early Filings

Earlier, on Tuesday, Mangesh Wakdikar from the Kelwane District Council constituency and Kamala Deshkar from the Vavanje District Council constituency had filed their nomination papers. For the Panchayat Samiti, Aarti Kunal Kate (Vavanje constituency) and Ankush Kher (Chindhran constituency) had also submitted their nominations. The remaining candidates for the District Council and Panchayat Samiti constituencies filed their nomination papers on Wednesday .

Several BJP leaders and office-bearers were present during the filing of nominations, including MLA Prashant Thakur, State Council Member Arun Sheth Bhagat, corporator and district general secretary Nitin Patil, former Leader of Opposition in Panvel Municipal Corporation Pritam Mhatre, former city president Jayant Pagde, taluka vice-president Sanjay Patil, corporator Adv. Prakash Binedar, Santosh Shetty, Dashrath Mhatre, district vice-president Pralhad Keni, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Anand Dhawale, former Panchayat Samiti member Raj Patil, Pravin Khandagale, Vishwajit Patil, Dnyaneshwar Gharat, Yogesh Lahane, former Panchayat Samiti member Jagdish Pawar, Yatin Patil, Vinod Gharat, Sunil Mali, Anesh Dhawale, Shilpa Mhatre, Apeksha Jadhav, Leena Patil, Gauri Patil, Priyanka Gatade, Sujata Gharat, Ankita Gharat, Diksha Mhatre, along with a large number of party workers.

Zilla Parishad Candidates

From the Raigad District Council, nomination papers were filed by Atmaram Balu Bhasma (Nere constituency), Prachi Amit Jadhav (Pali Devad), Harshada Atul Gharat (Palspe), Ananya Avinash Gatade (Waveghar), Sonali Prakash Jitekar (Vadghar), and Nikita Nilesh Kharkar (Ghavhan constituency).

For the Panvel Panchayat Samiti, nominations were filed by Varsha Sachin Kevare (Nere), Bhupendra Sadashiv Patil (Adai), Vaishali Pravin Sawant (Palidevad), Nilam Pramod Bhingarkar (Vichumbe), Rajendra Harichandra Patil (Palspe), Yogita Yogesh Lahane (Kon), Asmita Anant Patil (Poynje), Raju Patil (Waveghar), Ranjana Sadashiv Waskar (Karanjade), Manisha Gajanan Patil (Vadghar), Vitesh Trimbak Mhatre (Wahal), Jignasa Manohar Koli (Ghavhan), Sheetal Ananta Mali (Kelwane), and Mayur Shelar (Apta).

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 22. Polling will take place on February 5, while vote counting is scheduled for February 7 at V. K. High School, Panvel.

District Council Constituencies in Panvel

Vavanje, Nere, Pali Devad, Palspe, Waveghar, Vadghar, Ghavhan, Kelwane

Panchayat Samiti Constituencies

Vavanje, Chindhran, Nere, Adai, Pali Devad, Vichumbe, Palspe, Kon, Poynje, Waveghar, Karanjade, Vadghar, Wahal, Ghavhan, Kelwane, Apta

