Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Appoints Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar As Group Leader In BMC

Mumbai, Jan 21: Brushing aside controversy and intense political opposition, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has appointed Kishori Pednekar as its group leader in the BMC.

A three-term corporator, Pednekar served as mayor from November 2019 to March 2022. Despite political controversy, she won from Ward No. 199, defeating Shinde Sena’s Rupal Kusale.

Controversies and party backing

Pednekar, mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic and known for her firm civic stance, stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the Shiv Sena split. She faced allegations of not disclosing FIRs linked to COVID-19 dead body bags and Worli SRA scams.

The Shinde Sena had also challenged her BMC election nomination in the Bombay High Court, claiming she had “deliberately suppressed” details of pending criminal cases.

However, a senior party leader noted that “her extensive experience in municipal governance and deep understanding of council procedures strengthened her standing”.

Opposition role in BMC

With the BJP–Shinde Sena alliance securing 118 seats and poised for a majority in the Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena (UBT), holding 65 seats, is set to play the role of the main opposition, with Pednekar likely to emerge as its leader in the BMC, sources said.

Corporators register positions

Pednekar stated that she would uphold the party line and decisions of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, adding that the party would prioritise issues affecting Mumbai and its citizens.

Of the 65 Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators elected in the recent civic polls, 64 joined her at Konkan Bhavan on Wednesday to register their positions with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner.

A UBT corporator noted that Shinde Sena members from Kalyan–Dombivli registering at the same time caused a brief delay. Meanwhile, six Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporators, led by Yashwant Killedar, are set to register on Thursday.

